Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 2

at .

What did Dylan Walsh bring to the show?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2, Mayor Peter Chase was put on the case when he learned about a viral video that put the office in a bad light.

Frank Vs The Mayor Again - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Danny and Baez investigated a gang attack that took an unexpected turn.

Elsewhere, Jamie worried that Eddie lied to him about where she was going on the weekends.

What did we learn?

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Quotes

Chase: Sorry to keep you waiting, Commissioner.
Frank: You always keep me waiting.

I get that you're scared of retalitation. But these guys have been doing this two, three times a week and until someone stands up, they're gonna keep doing it. They left you for dead, Matthew. The next person might not be so lucky. We might not be in the right place at the right time.

Danny

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2 Photos

Another Clash With the Mayor - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
A Public Arrest - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
A Viral Arrest - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
A Surprising Turn - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
Jamie is Worried - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
In On the Surprise - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 2
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 2