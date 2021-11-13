Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 6

Did Frank manage to stop the tension in his family?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6, Frank assigned Jamie to guard Danny after a hit was put out on him.

Meanwhile, Frank tried to stop his cop grandson from trying to get revenge after being attacked.

Elsewhere, Eddie got a hostile new partner that made him question his place in the force.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.