Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 6

at .

Did Frank manage to stop the tension in his family?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6, Frank assigned Jamie to guard Danny after a hit was put out on him.

Helping a Desperate Man - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Frank tried to stop his cop grandson from trying to get revenge after being attacked.

Elsewhere, Eddie got a hostile new partner that made him question his place in the force.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6 Quotes

How do we know this is legit? Maybe some looney tune got my name off the news or something.

Danny

I was rummaging through my old tools looking for a crescent wrench and it made me think of our first road trip. I knew then about you. I already knew I loved you. And I knew you had it what it took to be the wife of a cop. I miss you so much.

Danny

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6 Photos

Danny In Danger - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
Can of Worms - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
Out for Revenge - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
Paying His Respects - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
Inadvertent Tension - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
Frank Tries to Stop Joe - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 12
  3. Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 6
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 6