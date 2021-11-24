Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Who became the latest casualty?

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 7, the drama continued to mount as the latest wave of deaths were ruled an accident.

Drama at the Funeral - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Junior was out for revenge when he thought Jake was responsible for his mother's death.

What did Chucky's scheming do to change things?

Elsewhere, Tiffany had her own brand of revenge to dole out after a new face popped up in town.

Chucky Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Junior: Are you happy now, Jake?
Lexy: Junior!
Junior: Are you happy? Everyone around you dies. My mom, Devin's mom -- even your own parents. You're a curse.
Lexy: Junior, stop!
Junior: It's none of your business.
Lexy: I'm sorry about your mom, but this is not Jake's fault.

Junior, you don't hit your cousin.

Logan

Back for More - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7
Nica or Charles? - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7
Tensions Mount - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7
Kiss at a Funeral - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7
Drama at the Funeral - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7
Junior in Trouble - Chucky Season 1 Episode 7
