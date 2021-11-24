Watch Chucky Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Who became the latest casualty?

On Chucky Season 1 Episode 7, the drama continued to mount as the latest wave of deaths were ruled an accident.

Meanwhile, Junior was out for revenge when he thought Jake was responsible for his mother's death.

What did Chucky's scheming do to change things?

Elsewhere, Tiffany had her own brand of revenge to dole out after a new face popped up in town.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.