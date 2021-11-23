Chucky Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Twice The Grieving, Double The Loss

Chucky wants all of the parents dead, and his devious plans continued on Chucky Season 1 Episode 7, but the episode was by far the weakest of the series.

There's telling a compelling story, and then there's phoning it in to get things ready for the season finale.

"Twice The Grieving, Double The Loss" lacked the focus of the episodes before, forcing many of the plots in predictable or downright bizarre directions in the name of getting to the end.

Maybe an eight-episode season wasn't a good idea. Ten episodes should have been the minimum, but maybe Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 will be a surprise and highlight the need for a reduced episode order.

Junior murdering his father is a hard left turn, but it makes perfect sense when you think about his arc throughout Chucky Season 1.

If there was anyone driven to murder, it would be Junior. All of the signs have been there from the beginning, and I dare say Jake will be high up on that list.

Tiffany kissing Logan at the funeral was a shocker, but it was necessary to set up the upcoming events in this game of manipulation.

Tiffany must know about the doll in the house, aka the Chucky, who has caused most of the deaths so far. Now that the killing squad has another human to do their bidding, well, it's not going to be good for anyone.

We should probably expect all of the dolls to enact their wicked plan during the Frankenstein event Michelle set up as a smokescreen about the events in town.

We already know Chucky's soul was split up across various bodies, but we didn't know there was enough to create a whole army of killer dolls.

Seriously, where the heck did those final scenes come from? The teens have struggled while fighting Chucky, but now there's a full army, plus Charles, Tiffany, and possibly Junior, it makes me wonder where this show is going.

Devon being kidnapped was hastily cobbled together. He's the person who knows the most about crime scenes, serial killers, and everything in between, so it was a stretch to have him make these silly decisions.

Devon cooling things off with Jake was hardly a surprise, either. Wherever Jake goes, dead bodies are never far behind, so he has this reputation for being the kiss of death.

Jake miraculously bumping into someone delivering a doll was another poorly executed development.

I know the show is trying to set up this grand finale, but throwing out all of the good the show has done in the first six episodes was strange.

Tiffany and Nica are pivotal components to the success of the franchise, but whittling down the parents in the name of making it all about them leaves a lot to be desired.

Andy ditching Kyle was the only thing that truly shocked me to the core, but Andy is the type of person to make these selfless actions, even if they don't benefit him.

Leaving Kyle on the side of the road probably left her in more danger than if they were together. There are too many villains in this narrative that it's becoming more about them and less about the good guys.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the show killed off some of the big movie characters because we need to have big stakes to show that this is a worthwhile endeavor.

Lexy was the best character of the hour. Her arc has been about growth and understanding the people in her life don't orbit her.

You could tell she was upset Jake was leaving without a care for what anyone else thinks because, whether she wanted to admit it or not, she has grown to like him as a friend.

Lexy has had this great arc, and ultimately she'll be put through her paces by all of these master manipulators. Chucky, surprisingly, has allowed her parents to live.

But with Caroline being manipulated in a similar vein to Junior, she could be pushed to make a decision she doesn't think is a good one.

Michelle is such a powerful character on the show, but you just know there's more to her than meets the eye. There has to be big family secrets that completely derail her career at some point.

When all is said and done, this was a mixed bag for a penultimate episode. Hopefully the show manages to bounce back creatively for what could be the series finale.

Syfy has yet to renew or cancel the series, but it has been declared a success, so it's likely we will get another season of thrills and chills.

We don't even know what form a second season could take. With hundreds of Chucky dolls on the loose, we could go to a new location with a largely new cast.

Time will tell what will become of it.

