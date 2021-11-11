Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Was there hope for the rest of the team?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 6, Max put the CSI on lockdown when evidence in a new murder tipped Grissom and Sara to a new suspect in the crime lab.

Shining a Light - CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Folsom and Allie investigated a series of chilling killings at a dilapidated clown-themed hotel.

What did everyone learn about the supposed attack on one of their team members?

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 6 Online

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

This lab, CSI, is a crime scene.

Maxine

Folsom: Are you a Stephen King fan?
Allie: No.
Folsom: Then forget ...
Allie: It.

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 6

