Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Was there hope for the rest of the team?

On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 6, Max put the CSI on lockdown when evidence in a new murder tipped Grissom and Sara to a new suspect in the crime lab.

Meanwhile, Folsom and Allie investigated a series of chilling killings at a dilapidated clown-themed hotel.

What did everyone learn about the supposed attack on one of their team members?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.