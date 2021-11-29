Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 9

What happened to Sister Megan?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 9, Peter took a trip to the past to investigate the mysterious disappearance of someone who resembled Meg.

With little to go on, he had to ask someone he hated the most for assistance.

As another disappearance loomed, Lois stepped in to offer her services, leading to an awkward exchange.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.