Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 18 Episode 5

Did the doctors manage to save everyone?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, tensions flared up when an explosion rocked Seattle.

With an influx of patients, and a string of Station 19 firefighters in danger, there was a lot of drama.

Meanwhile, Owen experienced PTSD after hearing the explosion.

Elsewhere, Meredith and Amelia met up with a familiar face for their study.

Use the video above to watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.