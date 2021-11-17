Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Are You Feeling the Heat Between Amelia and Bartley?!

We have another crossover under our belts.

On Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5, the tragic death of Dean Miller led to new developments for Bailey and Ben, and new connections deepened for Amelia and Bartley and Mer and Nick.

Join Jasmin Pettie, Meaghan Frey, and Joshua Johnson as they discuss the hour.

What are your thoughts on the crossover? How do you feel about this death and the overall Station 19 storyline?

Jasmin: I only watched the Grey's Anatomy part of the crossover, so I don't have anything to contribute about the crossover aspect. I thought it was interesting that they played it up like Ben had been injured or killed, and then we found out it was Dean. I'm glad they didn't kill Ben off, but I'm sad that Dean died.

Meaghan: I was heated. Killing off a character from one show in the other show as part of a crossover event is ridiculous! Obviously, they'll address his death on Station 19's next episode, but that doesn't matter. It should have been that cast getting a chance to mourn him, not just a couple of their characters.

And don't even get me started on the disrespect of having Vic make jokes about him being in love with her and her definitely not feeling the same. It all just rubbed me the wrong way.

Joshua: I didn't watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 5, so I don't know if any GA characters showed up there, but other than Miller's dying being a catalyst for Bailey and Ben's plotline, I don't see why it needed to be a crossover.

Even though I don't watch Station 19, I still got emotional by the characters' reactions. I didn't think they needed to set up the idea that Ben died; it just seemed like unnecessary drama.

I did enjoy seeing Vic, though; I think Barrett Doss is a charming actress. I disagree with Meaghan about the disrespect of Vic making those jokes--I saw it as someone who was in an altered moment and making jokes to find levity in an uncomfortable situation.

Plus, it'll set up some wonderful angsty storylines in Station 19 (which I don't watch, so I'll have to ask my mom on that one).

Do you understand Bailey's hesitancy in taking custody of Pru? How ridiculous was it that Ben never told her about his agreement with Dean?

Jasmin: I do understand her hesitancy, and the fact that she brought up not wanting to get attached to Pru because Dean's parents could swoop in and take her, and that could still happen irks me.

They brought it up, and then we see Bailey meeting Pru and very clearly getting attached without the reason she was hesitant addressed.

I didn't see those scenes on Station 19, but I understood that Ben agreed because Dean asked him repeatedly, they were friends and brothers, and as he said to Bailey, he never thought he'd die.

Also, as he points out, Bailey asked Joey to become a part of their family without talking to him, so adopting kids without talking to the other person is kind of their thing now?

Meaghan: I understand Bailey's hesitancy entirely, but I also knew she would immediately change her mind when Pru showed up. Ben should have discussed it with her, though. Saying, "But you did it too," doesn't cut it. Can the characters on Grey's Anatomy please start having conversations like adults?

Joshua: I understood Bailey's point that bringing in a nearly full-grown adult is drastically different from taking in the baby, but then she gave her speech about wanting a daughter to Ben, and my heart broke because I remembered her miscarriage and that that baby was a girl.

My biggest emotional response to the episode was Ortiz bringing in Pru and seeing Bailey (and Jo in the background) getting emotional, and then Pru walking into Bailey's arms. It also didn't hurt that the actress who plays Pru is INSANELY ADORABLE and pulled on my brovaries.

I think it is ridiculous that Ben never talked the situation over with Bailey before anything happened. Still, I understand his point that he never thought it would come to fruition (although they're firefighters).

Did you enjoy Tom's big return? Is David overreacting to Tom's involvement?

Jasmin: I enjoyed his return!

I love Tom, and so I was happy to see him back. I was a bit disappointed that Hamilton was distraught over nothing.

They made it out like it was this big deal, and then it turns out Tom didn't actually do anything wrong. He boasted to Hamilton about dating his daughter, which he shouldn't have done, but apart from that, Tom didn't hurt her or do anything to hurt Hamilton.

He was just his usual smarmy self. I think Hamilton overacted a bit, but that had more to do with his fears because of his illness rather than actually having an issue with Tom. I think he projected majorly, and Meredith was right to the point that out.

Meaghan: I was happy to see him, but it didn't feel like a "big return" to me, only because he JUST left Grey's a few episodes ago. We've barely had time to miss him.

The drama surrounding him working on the research was so contrived. Like Mer said, these regulatory boards don't care about Tom's bedmates. That was just being petty.

Joshua: I didn't not enjoy Tom, but other than Greg Germann being hilarious, it didn't really add much to the story. I did find it surprising that he and Bartley had a dalliance, though.

I wasn't expecting that. Hamilton overreacted to the situation, but I can see how somebody losing control of his life would fight to keep control elsewhere.

After the explosion triggered Owen, he vowed to help other veterans learn how to manage their PTSD as he did. Thoughts?

Jasmin: While the scenes with Owen were hard to watch, I appreciate the show returning to and re-addressing Owen's PTSD and the fact that it's not something that just goes away.

I'm glad that Owen's found better ways of dealing with it over time, and I think what he's trying to do to help the other veterans is admirable and makes sense for this character.

Meaghan: I'm glad that they will focus on PTSD but is Owen really the one to be addressing it? We saw the man have like one theory session and then was "cured." Had we seen him go through more of a process, I would be totally on board, but I just feel like the storyline isn't going to give the topic the actual effort it deserves.

Joshua: I kept expecting Owen to have a complete break-down or blow-out or whatever, and was pleasantly surprised that once he realized his PTSD episode was lasting longer than he thought, that he excused himself and practiced what he was taught in those situations.

To me, that spoke to the idea that his therapy has been ongoing (or that he had more than just one therapy session).

I also appreciated him acknowledging Teddy's PTSD and the fact that the other veterans might not have the tools to handle theirs. Overall, I just appreciate that Owen has an actual storyline that doesn't involve romantic drama.

There was advancement in (possible) romances with Mer and Nick, Amelia and Bartley, and Megan and Hayes. Share your thoughts.

Jasmin: I hated all of it. No surprise there. The Meredith and Nick storyline made absolutely no sense, and I'm not just saying that because I don't like them together.

In the beginning, Nick asks her what she's wearing, and she says a chastity belt echoing her earlier comments about she's not going to sleep with him.

But then, at the end of the episode, we see them on a date at a restaurant where after having a non-sensical conversation, they wind up making out.

So, is she into this guy or not? Her words and her actions don't match, and the whole thing makes no sense.

While I did feel some chemistry between Amelia and Bartley, it wasn't earth-shattering, and I feel like she has way better chemistry with Link.

I honestly got more of a friends vibe with Megan and Hayes. I didn't feel any chemistry there.

Meaghan: It's no secret I'm a massive fan of Nick and Mer, so I enjoy any scene we get of them.

However, can they take some time in the next couple of episodes to spend some extended periods with them so their relationship can develop more for viewers? We need more than flirty texts and kisses.

I definitely felt the chemistry with Amelia and Bartley more this week than before, but I'm still not fully on board yet. I could get there, though, with more development.

I really am enjoying the Megan and Hayes storyline. I agree with Jasmin that it seems like a friendship at this point, but I think there is a lot of potential for romantic chemistry. I just hope they don't drag it out too long because we know what happened last time they did that to Hayes.

Joshua: I personally have always seen the chemistry between Meredith and Nick and appreciated that their situation deepened this week.

I liked seeing Meredith go to Nick for advice on how to deal with Hamilton--to me, it spoke to the idea that Meredith trusts him and respects his thoughts and opinions.

Previously, I didn't see how Amelia and Bartley could have chemistry--I'm so sorry to the actor, but I don't find E.R. Fightmaster to be a particularly dynamic actor, and they don't fit the "Grey's" style of acting--but this week I saw it.

I mostly chalk that up to Caterina Scorsone being able to have chemistry with a brick wall. Even so, I'm interested in seeing where they're going. The same thing to Megan and Hayes, but I'm not terribly invested in them yet.

What was your favorite moment, most disappointing, or most interesting? Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Jasmin: This episode felt super bland to me. I didn't have a favorite moment. I was disappointed that they pulled away when Travis told Vic that Dean was dead.

That should have been the episode's most emotional moment, and they pulled away from it, so we didn't actually get to hear the words. I liked Tom's reappearance, but that was about it.

Meaghan: I was so upset about Miller's death and how it was handled that I had difficulty staying interested. If I had to pick, I guess Amelia was trying to figure out if Bartley was single. I really love the banter between them.

Joshua: It's interesting to me that Jasmin found the episode bland, and Meaghan had a hard time staying interested; I thought this felt like an almost-classic Grey's episode. There was drama, levity, character development, and interesting and dynamic stories.

If I had to pick one favorite moment, it would be Bailey hugging Pru. I'm really interested in seeing how this plays out (especially considering my mother--who loves Station 19--has told me that Miller's parents have money, and she could see a storyline play out where Bailey and Ben fight for custody against them).

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. If you agree with our round table, sound off below!

