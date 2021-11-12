Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 8

at .

Did Carisi do the right thing?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8, he asked the SVU for help to investigate a murder.

Waiting to Testify - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8

After some digging, they realized there was abuse related to the case.

Meanwhile, Olivia learned some more about the mission to take down the crime family.

What did Stabler say about her big break?

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8 Quotes

Carisi: Can they really be this stupid?
Fin: These idiots are cloud-chasing. The dummies want to be famous so bad they do our job for us.

Benson: Why us instead of homicide?
Carisi: Because she has bruises and multiple STDs.
Benson: So is she a suspect or a victim?

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8 Photos

Wlil Rollins and Carisi Butt Heads? - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
Waiting to Testify - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
Trying to Get The Truth - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
Defending a Victim - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
Carisi Suspects Abuse - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
Suspect or Victim / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 23
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 8
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 8