Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Was there a future for Hope?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 6, the drama mounted as the Tribrid's reign of terror continued.

Lizzie and Josie had to put their feelings aside for the greater good, despite their father's life being on the line.

Elsewhere, Landon got a visit from a familiar face, making him more eager than ever to return to the land of the living.

