Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Did Joe manage to help Amy through her tough time?

On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 8, things took a devastating turn when Amy suffered a devastating loss.

Joe stepped up to the plate to help her through it, but realized there was more to the tale than he anticipated.

Meanwhile, Cop Joe and Amy faced a serious back and forth over the trajectory of their relationship.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Ordinary Joe online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.