Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 2

at .

Did everyone survive?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2, a vengeful spirit from folklore, La Llorona arrived in town, determined to make its mark.

The Next Story - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Betty and Toni found themselves in the path of the spirit, but did Cheryl want to help them?

Elsewhere, Jughead and Tabitha found themselves facing a haunting that changed the way they viewed their relationship.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

Veronica: I can stomach a lot, Reggie, but I will not allow you to romanticize an abusive relationship. She was an adult and she took advantage of you. And this sick obsession with your car is just a continuation of this toxic dynamic.
Reggie: We never did anything. She was the one adult I could trust; the only one I ever told about the abuse going on in my home. She listened to me. She helped me.

I can’t put “Spirit of Vengeance” on my report.

Betty

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2 Photos

Magical Ritual - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2
The Next Story - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2
La Llorona - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2
Home Sweet Home - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2
Relationship Woes - Tall - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 6
  3. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 2