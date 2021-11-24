Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did everyone survive?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 2, a vengeful spirit from folklore, La Llorona arrived in town, determined to make its mark.

Meanwhile, Betty and Toni found themselves in the path of the spirit, but did Cheryl want to help them?

Elsewhere, Jughead and Tabitha found themselves facing a haunting that changed the way they viewed their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.