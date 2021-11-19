Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 6

at .

Did the team manage to celebrate Thanksgiving?

The recent death weighed heavily on everyone on Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6 as they tried to bounce back.

Beckett-tall - Station 19 Season 5 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Andy tried to come to terms with the new living arrangements facing her.

Elsewhere, the team got called out at the last minute to a fire that had a connection to someone from Grey Sloan.

Watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6 Online

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6 Quotes

You are having an affair! Gay or straight, it doesn't matter!

Travis

Pru: Daddy!
Andy: Yeah, that's daddy. That's your daddy.
Pru: Miss daddy.
Andy: Your daddy is with my daddy, and they both love you very much.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 6 Photos

