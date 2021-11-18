Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Jackie ruin the Lunch Box's revival?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 7, the restaurant was having its best week ever, and Jackie worried the customers were not being served fast enough.

Her last-ditch plan to switch things up threatened to destroy everything.

Meanwhile, Dan started to sell some furniture to make room for his new bride.

What did he struggle to let go of?

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.