Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Mark manage to make friends?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 6, Darlene worried that Mark would struggle to make friends at his new school.

But Mark did not want her advice and turned to Ben instead.

Meanwhile, Becky tried to make sure her time at college was used to her full advantage.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, revaiews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.