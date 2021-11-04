Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 6

Did Mark manage to make friends?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 6, Darlene worried that Mark would struggle to make friends at his new school.

Louise Gets Comfortable - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6

But Mark did not want her advice and turned to Ben instead.

Meanwhile, Becky tried to make sure her time at college was used to her full advantage.

I have a lot to contribute to abnormal psychology. Everyone in class realized that they were dating someone from one of the chapters. I’m old. I’ve dated like all the chapters.

Becky

Darlene: If you wanted to play Daddy, you should have married me.
Ben: Yes, my mistake. I could have had those sweet tones in my ear every morning before I opened the door and ran screaming into traffic.
Darlene: Well, there’s the door. You don’t want to miss rush hour.

Neville Offers Advice - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6
Louise Gets Comfortable - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6
Jackie's Busy - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6
Mark Isn't Happy - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6
Coming To Terms - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6
Becky's Future - The Conners Season 4 Episode 6
