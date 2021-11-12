Watch Walker Online: Season 2 Episode 3

Did Walker make the wrong move?

On Walker Season 2 Episode 3, he asked Gale to participate in the chilli cookoff, but things took a turn after his parents found out.

August & Uncle Liam - Walker Season 2 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Micki and Trey worked on reconciling their relationship after a shocking death.

Elsewhere, another face from the past threatened to make some big changes in town.

Walker Season 2 Episode 3 Quotes

Bonham: You did nothing wrong and we spent a ton on lawyers when Gail tried to say differently.
Cordell: But dad, the Davidsons lost everything.

When we win, it’ll just be a thrill to see mama’s recipe on there.

Abby

Walker Season 2 Episode 3 Photos

Abby's Chili - Walker Season 2 Episode 3
Toast! - Walker Season 2 Episode 3
August & Uncle Liam - Walker Season 2 Episode 3
Hosting - Walker Season 2 Episode 3
Trey & Micki - Walker Season 2 Episode 3
Micki & Abby - Walker Season 2 Episode 3
