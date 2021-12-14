After Life Final Season Gets Netflix Premiere Date

One of Netflix's best shows will end in early 2022.

The streamer on Tuesday announced the third -- and final -- season of After Life will touch down on January 14.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live.

After all, every end is a new beginning.

The series is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions.

It was created, written, and directed by Ricky Gervais.

The cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), and Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow).

The cast also includes David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Jo Hartley (In My Skin), and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), and David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones).

They are joined by Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never), and Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin).

Kath Hughes (The Join of Missing Out) joins as new intern, Coleen.

The guest stars include: Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James, and Kate Robbins.

Netflix officially announced the final season of After Life when it l;ocked Gervais into a massive overall deal in May 2020.

“I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Gervais said in a statement to THR.

