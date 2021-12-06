Chris Noth Addresses 'Sad and Uncomfortable' Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker Feud

Chris Noth has picked a side in the feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close," Noth told The Guardian.

"I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty," he added.

"I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."

Noth said that he liked Cattrall and that she was "marvelous" in the role of Samantha.

"Some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were," he added, noting that he wished "that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

Rumors of a feud between Parker and Cattrall have been around for years, but they intensified in 2017 when Cattrall said that Parker could have been nicer to her in an interview with Piers Morgan.

Parker reached out to Cattrall in 2018 when the latter's brother died to offer her condolences.

Cattrall responded with the following on Instagram:

"My mom asked me today, 'When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already). You are not my family. You are not my friend," Cattrall continued.

"So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

And Just Like That... the sequel to Sex and the City is set to premiere on HBO Max this week, but fans questioned the lack of Kim when the show was ordered.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would.” Parker wrote on Instagram in response to a fan who thought the supposed feud between her and Cattrall was the reason the actress sat out of the revival.

”Samantha isnt part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do.”

HBO boss Casey Bloys said the following of the lack of Kim: "Just as in real life, people come into your life and people leave," he said in an interview with TV Line.

"Friendships fade, and new friendships start," he continued.

"So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages — the actual stages of life."

"They're trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her fifties in New York," he added.

The new chapter follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.