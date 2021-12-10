Good Sam Trailer: Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs Play a Father and Daughter at War for the OR

CBS has finally dropped the official trailer for Good Sam, its latest medical drama.

The show finds Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) taking on the role of Chief of Surgery when her father, Dr. Rob Griffith (Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.

The drama picks up when Rob wakes up months later intending to resume his career where he left off.

“Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent,” reads the official logline for the project.

Sam's father "defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.”

It is a compelling hook, but the success will all come down to whether the show manages to portray the fraught relationship between the father and daughter well.

If the trailer is any indication, there could be a show in here somewhere, but we'll need to lay eyes on the finished product to get a feel for it.

The expansive cast also includes Skye P. Marshall (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David (Almost Family) as Dr. Caleb Tucker, and Omar Maskati (68 Whiskey) as Dr. Isan M. Shah.

Also joining the cast are Davi Santos (Tell Me a Story, Power Rangers Beast Morphers) as Dr. Joey Costa, Wendy Crewson (When Hope Calls) as Vivian Katz, and Edwin Hodge (The Tomorrow War, Mayans M.C.) as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

Katie Welch writes, and executive produces, and Jenny Snyder Urman executive produces, along with Joanna Klein executive producing for Sutton St. Productions. Tamara Davis executive produces and directs the pilot.

Good Sam marks the first starring role for Bush since exiting Chicago PD in 2017.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

