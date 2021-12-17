Legacies Shocker: Kaylee Bryant Exits After Four Seasons!

Josie Saltzman is leaving the Salvatore School for the Young & Gifted.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 -- the midseason finale -- marked Kaylee Bryant's last outing as a series regular.

Bryant has been a regular on The Vampire Diaries/The Originals spinoff since 2018.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant shared in a statement to TV Line.

“I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world."

"Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”

It's unclear at this stage whether Bryant could return as Josie dwn the line, and EPs Julie Plec and Brett Matthews are not closing the door on a return down the line.

“While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success," the pair said in a statement.

"We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her, because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it.”

The development is huge for fans because the series has put a great emphasis on the Merge between Josie and Lizzie that has been fated to happen for years.

If Josie is no longer a part of the show, it makes us wonder whether this storyline will be forgotten.

Josie's sister, Lizzie was killed off on Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 by Hope, but Lizzie had an insurance policy that would turn her into a Heretic.

The twins are fated to merge on their 22nd birthdays, and Lizzie previously wondered whether being a vampire would prevent the merge from happening.

It's possible the storyline is over, but it's also possible it's just on pause until Bryant stages a potential return down the line.

Clare Holt exited The Originals during its first season, and despite being recast for some time, Holt was still a huge part of the show for its entire run.

Bryant could continue to appear, but it will all come down to what the future holds.

The CW has yet to renew the show for a fifth season, and all signs are pointing to at least one more season.

It's hard to imagine the network canceling a show tied to two of its most popular shows from the past without so much as a proper goodbye.

Alas, all we can do is speculate on the future for the series.

What are your thoughts on Bryant's goodbye as Josie Saltzman?

Do you think the role should be recast?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Legacies returns to The CW Thursday, January 27 at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.