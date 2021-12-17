Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Review: I Can't Be the One to Stop You

Saying goodbye is always tough, but at least Josie left town in one piece.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 said goodbye to Kaylee Bryant as a series regular, possibly ending Josie's storyline for good, and quite frankly, we should have seen it coming.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Josie has struggled mainly with what is expected of her, and her co-dependency on people has not helped.

The events of Legacies Season 4 Episode 8 gave her this reckoning that she needs to make a change in her life before it's too late.

Buying the ticket for Finch without even thinking it through solidified that, even though they are no longer together, Josie will struggle to proceed without any of the people she loves in her life.

You wanted someone who loves you enough to stay and fight, even if it's a lost cause. Finch

The statement from Kaylee Bryant released to TV Line certainly makes it sound like she won't be back, but Clare Holt exited The Originals during its first season, and she remained a pivotal part of the show.

Losing Josie when there has been so much emphasis on the Merge is a surprise, and if it was a way to throw us off that she was leaving town, bravo to the writers.

Then again, maybe Lizzie's fateful decision will have ended the Merge entirely.

You don't deserve to be here. Get out. M.G.

Lizzie has been on this journey since the beginning of Legacies Season 4, being fully aware that someone has to take down Hope before it's too late.

Lizzie is a true badass, and having the insurance policy that would keep her in the land of the living if anything happened on her quest was a stroke of genius.

But it also showed the lengths she would go to keep everyone safe, and who knows, maybe her transition into a blood-sucking witch will allow the Merge to be put to bed once and for all.

The Merge has been hanging over the show ever since Legacies Season 1 Episode 1, and if it is truly over, the writers will have to come up with some other reason for Caroline being out of town.

The pivotal moment here was that Hope killed Lizzie.

That development alone changes the trajectory of the series forever, but it also shows that turning on Hope's humanity will not be an easy process.

Now that Lizzie has been killed by someone she views as family, where do we go from here?

If Lizzie reaches the stage of transitioning into a vampire, Hope will have her first sire and possibly a right-hand killer.

Once a Mikaelson, always a Mikaelson. Aurora

Humanity off Hope and Lizzie would make for a thrilling team-up, but Josie leaving town as this big twist plays out won't sit well with the fans.

Lizzie temporarily teaming up with Aurora made for a fun dynamic, but I'm happy Aurora escaped from the drama in this basement unscathed.

Rebecca Breeds is an excellent addition to the series, and keeping her around a season-long villain will be a good way to keep the show deeply tied to its predecessor.

The special coffin came out of nowhere, but these little developments are to be expected when you're dealing with someone who hates the Mikaelsons.

I hate that I have to be the one to do this because no one else will. But most of all, I hate you for being my friend and for being part of my weird messed up family and for making me love you, Hope Mikaelson. No matter how far you go, how evil you become, apparently I can't be the one to stop you. Lizzie

Aurora came to the party prepared, and her plan to give Hope the Stefan Salvatore, trapped at the bottom of an ocean treatment, was nostalgic.

Aurora's master plan is to make the daughter of Klaus spend eternity in pain, but can you imagine what will go down when Rebecca, Freya, Kol, Marcel, and Davina learn this villain as big to unleash holy hell on Hope?

Then again, maybe we're in for a last-minute revelation that Aurora has already done something to the people from Hope's past.

Aurora is the type of person to act first and think later, so it's difficult to believe she's let all these people who played a part in her initial demise live.

Maybe that highlights the glaring issue of bringing these characters from the previous shows back. Unless all of the talent wants to be involved, maybe it's not a good idea.

I know Hope's group of werewolves were supposedly killed, but could you imagine the villainous team, including Hope, Lizzie, and a group of werewolves, following Hope's every move?

The show would truly be living up to its namesake.

The mysterious stranger was easy on the eyes, but does anyone else get serious villain vibes from him?

If monsters are real, why not divine beings? Aurora

Maybe he's Aurora's brother with a new body or something. Tristan didn't make it out of The Originals alive, but all of these villainous plots need to connect somehow.

The strife in the Super Squad was not satisfying in the slightest, and all of the good the show has done with Ethan over the last half-season was squandered by his actions.

There was such a strong bond between Ethan and M.G., but it all feels like it has been blown to smithereens by inconsistent writing.

The worst parts of the hour involved the purgatory storyline. Alaric, Landon, and Ted are just drifting aimlessly into oblivion at this stage, and unless it gathers steam soon, it could be one of the worst plots in the franchise's history.

"I Can't Be The One to Stop You" was a decent hour filled with shocking developments, but some of the storylines are ruining the fun.

What did you think of Josie's exit?

Are you surprised Lizzie is a Heretic?

Hit the comments below.

Legacies returns January 27 on The C.W.

