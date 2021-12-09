Resident Alien Season 2 Gets January Premiere, But There's a Catch

Resident Alien Season 2 will touch down on Syfy in early 2022.

Syfy announced Tuesday that the new season of Resident Alien will premiere Wednesday, January 26, at 9/8c.

The season will air half its episodes weekly, before wrapping the first half of the season on March 16.

It is scheduled to return later in the year for the second half of the season.

It is a surprising move, and one that not every fan will like, but it could be down to production issues brought on by the pandemic.

“On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day,” reads the official description.

“In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family."

"Back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.”

The series was a breakout success for Syfy with its first season reaching 9.3 million viewers across several platforms

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal TV and streaming, issued a statement about the Season 2 order earlier this year.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," the statement begins.

"A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast, and crew who were all striving to do something great.

"The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues, we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans."

