The Batman: Colin Farrell to Reprise Role of Penguin in HBO Max Series

Colin Farrell will play The Penguin on the forthcoming movie The Batman, and he's already lined up an encore.

Per Variety, the actor has joined the cast of the forthcoming Gotham-set HBO Max spinoff of the new movie.

The series is set to chart the character's rise to power in the city's criminal underworld.

While details of the project have been scarce, there was word that Penguin would be involved since the beginning.

The series being a prequel, however, meant that Farrell's involvement was always in question.

Lauren LeFranc is set to pen the script for the series, and The Batman director Matt Reeves is set to be an executive producer.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford — and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said when the series was ordered.

“We are so fortunate to have such great partners in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented access to a wealth of IP from our partners at Warner Bros. and DC,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come.

Streaming services run by media conglomerates have been making multiple projects said in existing worlds of beloved franchises.

Disney has gone all-in on Star Wars and the MCU, and it looks like HBO Max is ready to expand even more movie franchises as TV shows.

Farrell has had a string of hit projects throughout his career, including In Bruges, True Detective, and more recently, The North Water.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.