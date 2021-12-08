The Woman In the House: Netflix Drops Trailer and Premiere Date for Kristen Bell Limited Series

Netflix dropped a lot of information about one of its new series on Wednesday.

The streamer revealed the Kristen Bell-starring limited series The Woman in the House will now be known as:

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window

That is quite the mouthful and something people talking about the show will never call it.

The series is set to premiere Friday, January 28, on Netflix with eight 30-minute episodes that are "built-to-be-binged," according to the streamer.

Here is the official logline:

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same.

She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.

But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

It is a compelling hook, and the trailer certainly leads us to believe the show will be best served binged.

Anna feels like she's falling apart when nobody belives her recollection of events.

“Like a house of cards, like a sand castle with a tide that’s coming in, like a rickety chair,” she says.

“Or an old jalopy.”

The trailer does look bonkers, but fast-paced, which tends to play very well on the streamer.

If the show lives up to the promise of being best served binged, then, it could help propel the show to international success on the streamer.

The satire aspect of it all should be fun, but the success of the project will come down to whether the show is, you know, comical.

Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar also co-star opposite Bell.

Bell executive-produces the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments.

