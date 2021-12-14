This Is Us Cast Teases Possible Movie Follow-Up

at .  Updated at .

One of the most successful shows of the last decade will wrap for good next year.

Yes, we're talking about This Is Us!

The NBC series is set to launch its sixth and final season on January 4.

(TALL) Trying to Enjoy Dinner - This is Us Season 4 Episode 1

Ahead of the premiere, the cast is speaking about whether the show could follow in the footsteps of Sex and the City and return with a movie.

In a recent interview with E! News about the final season, the subject of a movie came up, and it sounds like everyone would be interested.

Chris Sullivan said that he is "always on board for the This Is Us family. I don't know if it's gonna happen, but that sounds like a great idea,"

Sterling K. Brown said it was something he believes could happen.

(TALL) Toby Bonds With Baby Jack - This is Us Season 4 Episode 1

"Like, we've seen the Sex and the City joints, there's an Entourage joint, if they can do it, why the hell not?"

Mandy Moore said that she and the cast had spoken about returning down the line.

"We were laughing the other day with some of the cast, like, all these shows that are getting rebooted, didn't they just end five, six, seven years ago?"

"Are we going to be doing This Is Us the reboot in six years?" the actress said.

(TALL) Stars in His Eyes - This is Us Season 4 Episode 1

"I would be game to do anything that would reunite me with everybody here."

Milo Ventimiglia, on the other hand, believes there

wouldn't be much Jack on a potential movie, and he makes a great point.

Movies typically pick up several years after the original work concludes, and when you consider that Jack died several years before the series started, it makes sense.

(TALL) Jack Introduces Rebecca - This is Us Season 4 Episode 1

"By the time they usually get to movies, you know, years have passed. I don't know if Jack storylines will hold or carry through," the star said. 

"You can absolutely tell a Kevin-Randall-Kate story. You can absolutely tell present-day stuff."

This Is Us has been a huge hit for NBC, but the creative forces have been vocal about having a six-year plan for the show.

NBC gave the show a three-season pickup following the third season to help bring that vision to fruition.

(TALL) Confident Randall - This is Us Season 4 Episode 1

That could hint that a movie will not come to pass, but it's possible we could get a spinoff of sorts.

What are your thoughts on a potential movie?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

These Shows Should Be Igniting Conversation!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

This Is Us Quotes

Miguel: When I think of your mom and me, I think of the phrase 'written in the stars'. I used to love that expression, the way it meant that the universe had plans for two people. That was your mom and dad, but it wasn't like that for her and me. It was strange. And I was filled with doubt on our wedding day and on a lot of days after that. But as the years went by, I realized that was okay. Some love stories are written in the stars and other love stories are written together: two people the universe had no plans for writing their story in the stars together.

Life feels like Pac-Man sometimes, I guess. It's the same game all over again. Same board. Same ghosts. Sometimes, you get a bunch of cherries but eventually and inevitably, those ghosts catch up with you.

Randall

This Is Us

This Is Us Photos

Mandy Moore on This Is Us Season 6
Deja Isn't Happy - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16
Dress Shopping - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16
Practicin.g Her Vows - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16
Tess Prepares - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16
Pre-Wedding Memories - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16

This Is Us Videos

This Is Us Season 4 Trailer: We're Getting a Lot of New Faces to Love!
This Is Us Season 4 Trailer: We're Getting a Lot of New Faces to Love!
This Is Us Season 2 Promo: This Is Family
This Is Us Season 2 Promo: This Is Family
This Is Us Season 2 Teaser: There Will Be Tears!
This Is Us Season 2 Teaser: There Will Be Tears!
  1. This Is Us
  2. This Is Us Cast Teases Possible Movie Follow-Up