TV Ratings: Grey's Anatomy Slumps to New Series Lows

Grey's Anatomy should probably consider wrapping up its storylines.

The ABC medical drama slipped to series lows on Thursday.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 7 managed just 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo.

The show has been on a slippery slope over the last few years, but it looks like people are officially done with it.

Station 19 was also down, drawing 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, while Big Sky managed 2.4 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

ABC might be wise to revamp the night next season to try and drum up some interest.

Meanwhile, NBC's The Blacklist was steady with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

SVU was at season lows of 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, while Organized Crime perked up to 3.4 million viewers/0.6 rating.

The CW's Walker inched up to 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating with a big farewell.

Legacies continued with 350,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Thursday Night Football had 9.6 million viewers and a 2.2 rating.

CBS aired the fall finales of Young Sheldon (6.8 million/0.6 rating), Ghosts (5.6 million/0.5 rating), B Positive (4.2 million/0.4 rating), Bull (3.9 million/0.3 rating), United States of Al (4.9 million/0.4 rating) were all on par with their recent numbers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.