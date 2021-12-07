Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did the 118 manage to get some time with their families?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10, the gang was called out to a whole host of emergencies on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile, Eddie struggled with an emotional Christopher as the holidays caught up with them.

Elsewhere, Athena had to help her kids navigate their first Christmas without their father.

