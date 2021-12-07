Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 10

Did the 118 manage to get some time with their families?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10, the gang was called out to a whole host of emergencies on Christmas Eve.

Together Again - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Eddie struggled with an emotional Christopher as the holidays caught up with them.

Elsewhere, Athena had to help her kids navigate their first Christmas without their father.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10 Quotes

Maybe we can invite the UPS driver for Christmas. I think he might be more invested in the holiday.

Athena [to Bobby]

Eddie: Right and left ankles are broken.
Buck: One for each wife.
Eddie: He's lucky that's all he's broken.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 10

