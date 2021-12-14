Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did prom bring everyone together?

On All American Season 4 Episode 7, the gang tried to put everything aside, but Spencer had to fix a mistake first.

Different Prom - All American Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Olivia struggled with how to connect with her sponsee when a new secret came to light.

Elsewhere, Coop bailed on prom prep with Patience to help Amina again.

How did the friends feel about it?

