Watch All American Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did prom bring everyone together?

On All American Season 4 Episode 7, the gang tried to put everything aside, but Spencer had to fix a mistake first.

Meanwhile, Olivia struggled with how to connect with her sponsee when a new secret came to light.

Elsewhere, Coop bailed on prom prep with Patience to help Amina again.

How did the friends feel about it?

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.