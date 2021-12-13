All American Season 4 Episode 7 Review: Prom Night

Spencer can't stop being the hero, even to his detriment.

That was just one thing that made prom night memorable on All American Season 4 Episode 7.

Olivia and Spencer tried to keep a no-heroics pact for their big event. But they couldn't help themselves.

Spencer is still doing his best to sabotage his football career by doing the right thing, even though it violates rules and/or policies.

Would Spencer have ended up in this mess if he had been paying more attention to what his South Crenshaw teammates had been planning? They just so stoo-ped.

And how much is Billy at fault for encouraging his team to go big on their last act together? Still, no matter how much the squad felt they were robbed in the state championship by the officials, Billy never would have condoned that prank by Jabari and company.

It was too bad because the evening had been going so well for Spencer and Olivia up until that point. It was one of the highlights of their turbulent relationship thus far.

If only Spencer had stayed out of that locker room and could plead ignorance. But no. As he had all season, he took control and urged them to return the trophy as a team before its absence was noticed.

That was when Spencer pieced together that the earlier theft ultimately resulted in the flooding of the Beverly gym, forcing the joint prom.

So the Jabari Long Affair wasn't nearly as smooth a caper as everyone involved thought, as Principal Landon had already noticed the trophy was missing, then mysteriously reappeared during the prom.

Naturally, the two principals and Billy confronted Spencer because who else would be appalled by the theft and insist that it be returned ... now.

They all should have realized that Spencer would take all the heat on himself rather than give up his teammates, even though some of those boneheads were the culprits.

Thanks to G.W.'s distress, Spencer's fate will be pushed off to January. Will it be written off as a prank, will it have some real consequence, or will Spencer's teammates step up for him and take some heat? It should be the former but will likely be the latter instead. After all, few of them are looking at a future in football like him.

Olivia was just as much at fault when it came to breaking the no-heroics pact. She confronted Jenn twice, once on the way to the prom, trying to get her to take her sobriety seriously. She even threatened to stop being her sponsor.

Olivia knows whereof she speaks as she certainly had her periods of denial. It took her several tries to get sobriety right.

It took Jenn fearing for her health to wake up and agree to work the program. And Olivia was there for her, even on one of the most memorable nights of her life.

Since Spencer was busy flushing his career for teammates who didn't deserve it, why shouldn't Olivia leave her prom to help an addicted dancer?

As long as Coop keeps playing mother to Amina out of guilt, no one else needs to worry about making the dumbest moves among the characters.

First, the mother played Coop, and now the daughter is doing so. And how long is Patience going to tolerate that?

Sure, it was a heartwarming scene when Coop and Patience were named prom queen and prom queen. But instead of spending time with Patience on their special day, Coop was helping Amina plan her party because Preach was, well, a man and didn't understand these things.

But as that late scene between Amina and Preach proved, there's a reckoning coming for Coop, Preach, and likely Patience, for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The best scene of the prom had to be the dance line to "We Are Family," in which every pairing got their time in the spotlight.

It was also enjoyable to watch all the singles at the prom.

J.J. was having fun at prom with his favorite person: himself. He certainly sucks the air out of the room, doesn't he?

Jordan could have moped about going to prom alone after Simone decided to play in that tennis tournament. And he did do some of that.

But he was also there for Layla after she spent the evening dodging the cute producer who wanted to "work" with her (sure, he did).

Jordan got her to realize that she's stronger after her Carrie nightmare and that she doesn't have to hide out in the studio rather than enjoy her life.

After Simone heads off to Bringston and gets together with the hunky baseball player, which the trailer for All American: Homecoming makes look inevitable, maybe Jordan and Layla can get together.

Probably not, though, since Layla sees him as a brother.

Asher had the most unexpected evening. First, Jamie, the server, rescued him from the badgering of J.J., who was keen to set up Asher with one of his castoffs that afternoon.

Then, rather than feel sorry for himself, Asher left the prom to hang with Jamie at her workplace.

It will be intriguing to see where that relationship, off to a hot start, goes.

