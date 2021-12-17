Watch Legacies Online: Season 4 Episode 9



Did Hope manage to save herself from Aurora?

On Legacies Season 4 Episode 9, the drama hit dizzying heights as Lizzie entered the fold to kill Hope.

Doctor Josie - Legacies Season 4 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Josie came to a stunning realization about her relationship with Finch.

Did she still want to help out the school?

Elsewhere, MG, Jed, and Cleo handled matters back at the Salvatore School.





Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

I hate that I have to be the one to do this because no one else will. But most of all, I hate you for being my friend and for being part of my weird messed up family and for making me love you, Hope Mikaelson. No matter how far you go, how evil you become, apparently I can’t be the one to stop you.

Lizzie

If monsters are real, why not divine beings?

Aurora

Legacies Season 4 Episode 9

Legacies Season 4 Episode 9 Photos

Goodbye, Lizzie? - Legacies Season 4 Episode 9
Making the Death Plan - Legacies Season 4 Episode 9
Hope as Aurora - Legacies Season 4 Episode 9
Evil Hope Grins - Legacies Season 4 Episode 9
Lizzie Plots - Legacies Season 4 Episode 9
Tribrid Hope Listens - Legacies Season 4 Episode 9
