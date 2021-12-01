Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 3

at .

Did everyone manage to evade the devil?'

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3, the residents of Rivervale found themselves going up against a mysterious figure.

Nick St. Clair Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3

Meanwhile, the truth about Archie's death came to light, dividing the residents of town in ways you would never expect.

Elsewhere, Veronica got a blast from the past that put her in a different mindset.

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Quotes

Veronica: Cutting to the chase, would you say that you deserve the hot burning fires of hell?
Nick: As long as you’re holding the pitchfork.
Veronica: Would you sell your soul to the devil for me?
Nick: Whatever it takes.

Don’t you want to see my real face?

The Trash Bag Killer

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Photos

Sign The Deal - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Dirty Money - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Nick St. Clair Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Power Stuggle - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Songbird - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
Casino Games - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 6
  3. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 3