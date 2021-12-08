Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 4

How did Sabrina come back from the dead?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 finally lifted the lid on how the witch made it back from certain doom.

As she made her way to Riverdale, Cheryl realized a group of witches were alive and trying to kill her family.

Elsewhere, Betty had an epiphany about what truly happened to everyone in town.

Was she right?

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.