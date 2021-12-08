Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 4

at .

How did Sabrina come back from the dead?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 finally lifted the lid on how the witch made it back from certain doom.

Fashion Rewind - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4

As she made her way to Riverdale, Cheryl realized a group of witches were alive and trying to kill her family.

Elsewhere, Betty had an epiphany about what truly happened to everyone in town.

Was she right?

Watch Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Happy sad endings are the best.

Sabrina

Bitsy: I might have given you the wrong idea about us, Poppy. I’ve never been happier in my marriage and I would be very lucky to have another child with Jack. So, just butt out, okay.
Jack: You hear that? Keep out of my marriage, woman, and so help me, if you get anywhere near Bitsy again, I will kill you.
[Bitsy mouths she’s sorry]

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4 Photos

Bangs - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
Fashion Rewind - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
The Craft - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
Chilling Crossover - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
Witches Unite - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
Surprise Visitor - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
  1. Riverdale
  2. Riverdale Season 6
  3. Riverdale Season 6 Episode 4
  4. Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 4