Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 10

Did Fat Tony prove to be the best godfather?

Christmas arrived in Springfield on The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 10, and it was down to the family to save Maggie.

With developments about what it meant to be in "the family," everyone was shocked how far Fat Tony went.

Meanwhile, Marge's sisters wanted to spend the holidays with the family.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.