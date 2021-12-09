Walker Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Douglas Fir

Lindsey Morgan is a force to be reckoned with. She knew how to do action scenes, and she killed at emotional scenes.

Walker said goodbye to its' leading lady Micki Ramirez in Walker Season 2 Episode 6, and it broke our hearts.

We knew it was coming for weeks, but it didn't make Trey and Micki's break-up or the heartfelt goodbyes any easier.

It took weeks for Micki to confide in Trey about Garrison finally. By then, he almost wanted to put it off. As much as these two love each other, they aren't in sync anymore.

She finally admitted that Garrison was an old and troubled boyfriend from her youth, and she reluctantly revealed that they were engaged.

Micki: He wasn't just my ex. He was my fiance.

Trey: You were engaged?

Permalink: You were engaged?

Permalink: You were engaged?

Micki never dreamed she would see Garrison again. She had left him and that life behind years ago, but she has been full of guilt and confusion since she lost him a second time.

She wanted to examine her fork in the road, but she wasn't sure of her path anymore.

I don't even know who I am anymore. Micki Permalink: I don't even know who I am anymore.

Permalink: I don't even know who I am anymore.

Even though Trey originally reassured Micki that they were "solid" at the school's holiday party, he unleashed some hidden resentment. Trey had been alone for months in his new job as a counselor, with only her friends as company.

He was shocked when he heard Micki was engaged years ago since he couldn't get her to commit to him or to have a baby.

Trey felt like the issue was him, which hit him like a gut punch.

Seeing that painting of the church probably made those feelings intensify even more.

While honesty is the best policy, it can sure hurt.

When Micki wasn't sure how to move on, Trey tearfully admitted they did, but neither wanted to be the first to say it.

Micki: Now I know how you really feel but just don't know what to do with it or how to move forward.

Trey : I think we do, but neither of us wants to say it.

Permalink: I think we do, but neither of us wants to say it.

Permalink: I think we do, but neither of us wants to say it.

These two loved each other so fiercely, but right now, Micki needed time to heal from her PTSD and lose someone close to her.

Hopefully, if Micki returns someday, maybe she and Trey can re-connect, but for now, this is the best thing for her.

While Micki struggled with PTSD, so did Liam. It's a shame they won't be around to support one another any longer.

Liam tried telling his brother that he felt like it was in him every time he heard a gunshot. Poor Liam has been held at gunpoint way too many times, so he has a gut instinct when he comes to Dan Miller.

Unfortunately, every time Liam has a gut instinct, the Davidsons outmaneuver him, making him look like an idiot.

This time, Gail made sure the reindeer masks were found in the meth heads van, so it looked like they attacked the man selling Christmas trees.

Has Liam gone too far this time? He was so sure that Dan was guilty that he busted one of Dan's headlights so the cops would have a reason to pull him over and search his car.

Liam has always played by the rules. He's the straight and arrow brother that prided himself on being a "clean" ADA. He could have wrecked his career with this stunt.

Will Cordell get him out of this mess, or did Liam confess it all to Denise in their private conversation?

He promised Cordell he would try to be civil to the Davidsons, and even the kids were making efforts to be friends. Did Liam risk his job in the spirit of goodwill?

This feud between the Davidsons and the Walkers has become tedious. Generally, family feuds between ranching families infuse some drama. However, it's become boring to see Gail and Dan outmaneuver Liam weekly.

The pettiness between Stella, Colton, and August provided some fun near the beginning of the season, but now they get along better than their parents do.

We'd love to dig into more of the history of Cordell and Denise. They looked like they had chemistry as teenagers and some history with Liam that still needs exploration.

Why is there such an intense hatred between Dan Miller and Liam that Liam would break the law to get this guy?

Back to Micki's emotional goodbye. Micki seemed scared to say goodbye to Cordell, so it was a relief that he and Captain James arrived while she was leaving the letter. Those three always have each other's backs.

The show won't be the same with Micki. She and Cordell had such a pure friendship. They were like family, and they always encouraged each other. Who will be his partner now?

I wondered if they were going in the direction of pairing the Walker brothers on cases, and while that's interesting, it's not the same dynamic. They're brothers, not friends.

Goodbye Micki Ramirez. You will be missed. You were a queen.

Over to you, Walker Fanatics.

Are you crying, too, over Micki's goodbye episode? Tell me that you are! What do you think Liam told Denise?

Will Liam still have a job when the show returns? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you missed the episode, you can always watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Walker will return Thursday, January 13th at 8/7c on The CW.

Douglas Fir Review Editor Rating: 4.8 / 5.0 4.8 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.8 / 5.0

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.