9-1-1: FOX Boss Addresses Second Spinoff Hopes

9-1-1 is one of few success stories on the broadcast networks.

Since premiering in 2018, the Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear-created drama has been a bonafide hit.

The series has already birthed a spinoff in 9-1-1: Lone Star, which is pulling comparable ratings to the parent series.

Naturally, there are questions about whether a second spinoff could be on the way.

In an interview with Deadline, Michael Thorn of FOX said he is not ruling out some more series set in the 9-1-1 universe.

“If there’s a way where we could continue to build on the momentum and find another way to both preserve all these amazing qualities of the concept, but differentiate it from 9-1-1 and Lone Star, we would absolutely consider that if and when the producers are ready," Thorn shared with the outlet.

CBS and NBC have had a lot of success with procedural franchises.

NBC has One Chicago and the Law & Order universe, while CBS has the FBI franchise.

Both networks air their franchises on one night, while FOX has largely aired the 9-1-1 franchise away from one another so far.

When you consider that the network operates two hours in primetime, then it's likely any future shows would be tried out on a different night.

Networks are betting big on franchises of late. It's becoming increasingly difficult for new shows to breakout in the traditional ratings.

The Cleaning Lady was a rare exception for FOX, retaining a decent demo tally from 9-1-1: Lone Star so far.

Unfortunately, The Big Leap and Our Kind of People both faltered in the ratings in the fall, with the network deciding against additional episodes.

Both shows remain in contention for second season pickups, but they are more likely to be canceled than renewed.

What are your thoughts on the potential of more shows set in the 9-1-1 universe?

Do you think it would be a good idea?

Hit the comments below.

9-1-1 Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX, with 9-1-1 set to resume in the spring.

