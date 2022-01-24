Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3: Bravo Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of February Premiere

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht's third season is poised to be its most dramatic.

Bravo confirmed Monday that the hit reality series would make its grand return to the air Monday, February 21, with a special 75-minute opener.

"Captain Glenn Shephard is back aboard Parsifal III, reuniting with last season's chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King," reads the logline.

"Rounding out the crew are fresh faces chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson."

"This season, Gary and Daisy leave their contentious dynamic behind as they bring their relationship into uncharted waters," it continues.

"Meanwhile, Daisy's desire for smooth sailing with her team is endangered as resentments between the stews emerge and threaten the hierarchy of the boat."

"In the galley, chef Marcos strives for the same standard of excellence he is accustomed to on land but is pushed to his limits to sustain that at sea."

"With a twisted love pentagon, a litany of gruesome injuries and a dangerous, potentially vessel-crippling accident that threatens the safety of everyone on board, this is Parsifal III's most epic charter season yet."

It sounds like a wild season that should translate well on-screen, and the first official trailer highlights some of the coming events.

Bringing Daisy back as the chief stew is a good decision. Daisy won many fans during her debut season, and is probably the best chief stew in Below Deck history.

She knew how to connect with her second and third stew, offering them constructive feedback that allowed them all to work like a well-oiled machine.

Will the same be possible on the third season? We'll need to tune in to find out.

Colin was also a breath of fresh air on the second season, so hopefully that continues here.

Gary was a bit of a wildcard, regularly being caught in the center of the drama, so we should probably expect him to deliver.

The trailer is a lot of fun.

Check it out below, Below Deck fans!

