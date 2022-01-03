Bobby Bones Exits American Idol

American Idol is losing one of its most popular faces.

Bobby Bones has revealed he will not return for the forthcoming 20th season of the ABC singing competition series.

Bones broke the news on Instagram Friday, revealing that a conflict with another series complicated a return.

"Some of you noticed I'm not in the Idol promos this season," he wrote on the social media platform.

"My contract [with] my new network won't let me do another show right now. Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years."

There are no details on the new project the star is working on, but one fan pointed out that he was recently shooting in Costa Rica, and asked about the show.

Bones said he would share more news "as soon as I can... The network hasn't even announced the show yet. So I'm going to chill for a bit. But it's a really good show."

The news is somewhat surprising.

The Dancing With the Stars winner served as a guest mentor for the contestants, before being elevated to a full-time mentor in 2019.

He even got to temporarily take over the hosting duties from Ryan Seacrest that year.

It is possible he could return down the line, but for now, the show will go on without him.

ABC recently confirmed Katy Perry, Luke, Bryan, and Lionel Richie would return as hosts for the milestone 20th season of the former FOX series.

"Luke, Katy, Lionel and Ryan are music and industry icons that have become synonymous with 'Idol' on ABC," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television said last year.

"Their star power is unmatched, and their support is a gift to our contestants that have deeply benefited from their wisdom over the past four seasons - and they're ready to do it again."

"As we begin a momentous season, I think it's safe to say this dream team has officially cemented their legacy on 'Idol.'"

"'American Idol' is still the original music show that genuinely creates superstars and continues to evolve to allow true artists to succeed in this unique business," said executive producer and showrunner Megan Wolflick.

"The chemistry and passion Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan bring is second to none."

"We couldn't be more ecstatic that they are returning for this iconic 20th season in search of the freshest new talent that this nation has to offer."

American Idol returns February 27 on ABC.

