Cynthia Nixon Addresses Kim Cattrall's Absence from Sex and the City Reboot

Kim Cattrall's absence from the Sex and the City reboot has been met with a mixed response from fans.

And Just Like That launched on HBO Max in December and quickly explained to viewers that Cattrall's Samantha Jones had moved to London after a falling out with Carrie.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, Cynthia Nixon shed light on how Samantha's storyline was handled.

Cynthia Nixon on And Just Like That...

"I thought it was great," she replied to Andy Cohen.

"I mean, I have to say I love how we addressed it head-on in the first minute."

"And then I loved how there began to be layers of it. There's the thing you tell Bitsy Von Muffling, and then there's the way you talk about it amongst each other."

 "And I have to say ­– spoiler alert for any of you who haven't seen it yet – but I felt like the flowers at the funeral were just, you know… And I love how, you know, we keep checking in with her from time to time."

Kim Cattrall for Peacock

"I love that."

Indeed, Samantha has been mentioned on the series, but there's a low chance of Cattrall ever returning to the show.

She has been vocal in the past about moving on from the character and the universe, even going as far as throwing subtle shade at the show earlier this month.

Cattrall, who currently stars on Hulu's How I Met Your Father, liked a tweet from a fan who declared the HBO Max series is "trashy."

Carrie is Back

"So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy Sex and the City reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu," the post said.

"She's wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff. If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted!"

Fans have been less than impressed with the direction of And Just Like That ever since its debut.

The series has retconned a string of relationships, with many believing the show to be creating drama for the sake of it to keep the show going.

And Just Like That... Poster

What are your thoughts on Nixon's comments on Cattrall's absence?

Hit the comments.

And Just Like that wraps its first season Thursday, February 3 on HBO Max.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

