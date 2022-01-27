Dead Day, From Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, Nabs Peacock Series Order

Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec are reuniting for a new TV series.

The duo, who previously brought The Vampire Diaries to The CW, are taking a stab at another supernatural series.

This time, however, they'll be collaborating in the world of streaming.

Peacock announced today the straight-to-series order of supernatural drama series Dead Day, based on the bestselling AfterShock comic-book series created by Ryan Parrott, from producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, Dawson’s Creek, The Following).

The pair will serve as co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers.

Dead Day follows an ensemble of characters as they navigate the annual “dead day,” when for one night the dead come back to complete unfinished business -- be that to celebrate a night back on earth or to torment the living.

“Dead Day combines an exciting, high-concept premise with relatable characters and real emotion,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We jumped at the opportunity to work with Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, who not only have tremendous individual track records with their high-quality storytelling, but have created magic together before.”

"Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson are each a powerhouse unto themselves, so we couldn’t have been more excited when they told us they wanted to team up again,” said Vivian Cannon, EVP, Drama Development, Universal Television.

“Dead Day will be everything Julie and Kevin’s audiences love about their work—emotional, unexpected and totally bingeable!”

"We have been looking for a project to do together and Dead Day has all the ingredients we love as storytellers," said Plec and Williamson.

"Love, death, thrills and tears -- and we know Susan Rovner and her team at Peacock is the perfect fit for this project."

Plec is already in the Peacock family, as the co-creator and co-showrunner of the upcoming teen drama Vampire Academy.

She is also attached as an executive producer of the upcoming NBC drama series The Endgame.

As for Williamson, he is currently in post-production on the upcoming movie Sick. He serves as an EP on that flick.

Additionally, he was an EP on the recent requel of Scream, which is on its way to a $100 million global cume.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.