Dexter: New Blood Becomes Most Watched Series in Showtime History

Many revivals struggle to capitalize on the success of the former show.

But Showtime's revival of Dexter has broken ratings records for the premium cabler.

In fact, the Michael C. Hall-fronted Dexter: New Blood stands tall as the most watched series in Showtime history.

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 averaged 8.2 million total viewers across all platforms, helping it soar in the ratings.

The controversial series-ender managed 3 million total viewers on Showtime alone, down just a hair below the original series finale in 2013's 3.3 million.

On streaming and on-demand platforms, the episode amassed 2 million viewers.

Simply put, many people watched Dexter linearly, and also via other means.

If you watch Dexter: New Blood online, you know the finale killed off the titular character, but could the show return in some capacity?

"As you can imagine, that’s not the first time I’ve been asked that," showrunner Clyde Phillips explained to TV Line of a potential new season.

"It's all in Showtime's hands. If they were to call me and say, 'We want to do Harrison. We want you to figure it out.'"

"I'm pretty busy, but I would drop everything I'm doing and jump right into it. I would love to do it, but it's really up to Showtime."

While the revival did indeed wrap up Dexter Morgan's story, it wasn't quite as internet-breaking as was teased countless times.

It is nice to have a more satisfying conclusion, but it's hard to imagine there being much of an interest from fans in watching a series focused on Dexter's son, Harrison.

Then again, we never thought a revival of Dexter would work.

We don't know what the future holds for the franchise, but it's hard to imagine Showtime not trying to bring the franchise back via a spinoff.

Even if half the viewers return, it would still be a major hit.

Alas, all we can do is wait and see what Showtime decides is best.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.