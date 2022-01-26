FOX Sets Spring Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, The Masked Singer, & More!

If you've been yearning for two hours of 9-1-1 universe goodness, we have some good news.

FOX is reuniting 9-1-1 with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star in March.

The network on Wednesday announced that 9-1-1 Season 5 will resume Monday, March 21 at 8/7c.

The premiere also sees 9-1-1: Lone Star shifted back an hour to the 9/8c slot.

Meanwhile, The Cleaning Lady will wrap its first season Monday, March 14 at 9/8c.

A decision on a renewal for the Élodie Yung-fronted crime drama will be made later.

But the show has performed much better than the previous time-period occupant, The Big Leap.

In addition, the freshman drama is averaging a 0.8 rating in the demo with a week of DVR factored in -- a rise of 60% vs. the live+ same-day results.

FOX also revealed that Masterchef Junior will return after more than two years off the air.

The series is set for Thursday, March 17.

It will lead into the series premiere of Welcome to Flatch, a remake of the hit BBC UK comedy This Country.

The network will be heavily leaning on unscripted offerings in the back half of the season.

The Masked Singer Season 7 will launch Wednesday, March 9 at 8/7c.

The series premiere of Domino Masters follows it.

Rounding out the March premieres is Name That Tune Season 2.

It will launch Tuesday, March 29 at 9/8c.

All told, have a look at the list of changes below.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

8 PM The Masked Singer Season 7

9 PM DOMINO MASTERS (series premiere)

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

8 PM MasterChef Junior Season 8

9:30 PM WELCOME TO FLATCH (series premiere)

MONDAY, MARCH 21

8 PM 9-1-1 resumes Season 5

9 PM 9-1-1: Lone Star (new time slot)

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

9 PM Name That Tune Season 2

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.