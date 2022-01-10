Golden Globes 2022: Succession and Hacks Lead TV Winners

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards may not have been televised, but the winners were announced Sunday night during a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Succession managed to dominate, securing three total wins.

Hacks was the only other multiple winner, nabbing two wins.

Succession Trio

If we break it down by outlet, HBO had four total wins, HBO Max had two, while Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and FX each had one win.

Pose's Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first trans actress to be named Best Actress in a Drama Series.

NBC broke the news in 2021 that it would not be home to the 2022 edition of the Globes in response to the backlash due to the lack of representation behind the scenes.

Scroll down for the full list of TV winners.

Shiv Weighs Her Options - Succession Season 3 Episode 2

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Jean Smart in Hacks

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Kendall's Culture Check - Succession Season 3 Episode 2

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) (WINNER)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez attends the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) (WINNER)

Ted the Victorious - Ted Lasso Season 2 Episode 12

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (WINNER)

Jean Smart attends Women in Film's Annual Award Ceremony at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (WINNER)

Underground Railroad Still

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) (WINNER)

Michael Keaton Attends Event

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (WINNER)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Police Presence - Mare of Easttown Season 1 Episode 7

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) (WINNER)

Squid Game Winner

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game) (WINNER)

Shiv Weighs Her Options - Succession Season 3 Episode 2

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession) (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

