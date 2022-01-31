Halo: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for TV Adaptation

Are you ready to enter the world of Halo?

Paramount+ on Sunday unveiled the premiere date for the highly anticipated adaptation of the videogame series.

The series will get underway Thursday, March 24.

It will be a weekly rollout like other original series on the streaming service.

What's more, the streamer also dropped our most extensive look at the show to date, introducing us to the expansive cast and conflicts.

The series stars Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117.

Natascha McElhone (Californication) is on board as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers, and Jen Taylor (Halo game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history and potentially the key to the survival of the human race.

Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), and Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron).

Also starring are Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (6Degrees), Burn Gorman (The Expanse), and Fiona O’Shaughnessy (Nina Forever).

"HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, with the launch of Xbox®’s first “Halo” game," according to the logline.

"Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, HALO the series will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future."

HALO is produced by SHOWTIME® in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Amblin Television.

HALO is executive produced by Steven Kane, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television in partnership with 343 Industries, director Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture, and Kyle Killen and Scott Pennington for Chapter Eleven.

Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O’Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries.

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you check out the series when it debuts?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.