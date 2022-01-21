Law & Order: Jack McCoy Returns in Revival Teaser

Are you ready for more Law & Order?

NBC has dropped a teaser for Law & Order Season 21, which launches next month after a 12-year hiatus.

The footage shows Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy, who will be back as a series regular.

“It’s OK to the play the hero, as long as you win,” Jack says in the clip for the show.

Waterson first appeared on Law & Order Season 5, and his return marks his 17th season in the beloved role.

The clip also offers a look at the new cast members, including Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as ADA Samantha Maroun and Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Det. Frank Cosgrove.

We also get a look at Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) as senior prosecutorial assistant Nathan Price.

As previously reported, Anthony Anderson signed a one-year deal to return as Detective Kevin Bernard.

What will have changed for the character in the years since the final season?

We'll need to tune in to find out!

The new series also stars Camryn Manheim as Lt. Kate Dixon.

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating," said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming when the revival was picked up.

"This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

"The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group.

NBC is airing Law & Order alongside fellow Dick Wolf series Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The network has had a lot of success with its One Chicago roster on Wednesdays, so it will be exciting to see how fans react to a trio of Law & Orders on the same night.

The full-night event gets underway Thursday, February 24 at 8/7c.

Check out the teaser and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022

