Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 10 Review: Dream Lover

Nothing is ever simple for Magnum and Higgins.

They rapidly found the man their client had paid them to locate, only to discover he was not as he seemed on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 10.

Thomas and Juliet had so much business that they had to subcontract work to Rick, which wasn't nearly as easy as it seemed.

That summary doesn't even include Higgins' romantic dream about Magnum while they were on a stakeout.

Let's address the last first since it was the most exciting and lingering storyline.

Thomas and Juliet are creeping closer, ever closer, to becoming an item, even though they both remain firmly in denial of that possibility happening.

Robin Masters predicted as much in his latest White Knight volume. Rick, T.C., Kumu, and probably even Shammy can see it coming.

The opening scene of Higgins' dream was an annoying red herring, but at least it meant Juliet and Thomas had to talk about it, eventually. That was a start, I suppose.

That only happened because she talked in her sleep so that Magnum got a pretty vivid picture of what she was dreaming.

Then he prodded, and prodded, and prodded some more until she finally broke down and admitted she had had a sexy dream about him.

Magnum did the gallant thing, telling her she was just horny after her breakup with Ethan, and her subconscious had just locked onto the hot guy she works with every day.

Then he ruined that gesture by refusing to admit that he had had similar thoughts about her, even though it's evident that he has.

Lia on leave for refusing to reveal about her criminal relatives on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 9 marks the beginning of the end of her relationship with Thomas.

Magnum refuses to acknowledge that yet. Likewise, Higgins called her shrink, Dr. Ogawa, to see if she could purge Thomas from her system.

So neither is ready to admit the obvious quite yet.

That's probably for the best. How many of those will-they-or-won't-they relationships improved after the couple got together? Not enough for that to happen with regularity.

Why break up a solid partnership for an iffy relationship?

The case brought to them by Emily was a love-at-first-sight mystery. The wallflower (the glasses were a dead giveaway) had met her dream man in a coffee shop, only to lose him after their initial meeting.

The two private eyes were skeptical, but a job's a job, especially a simple one that Juliet seemingly cracked after a few minutes on her tablet.

Only it's never that simple. Instead, things needed to get convoluted in a hurry. And they did.

So Mikal wasn't really Mikal, a pot grower living in a crappy trailer. The real Mikal sold his identity to the fake Mikal, who wanted to get inside Polaris Industries for his purposes.

The fact that her dream lover had lied to her from the get-go didn't discourage Emily but instead intrigued her. Again, a case is a case, so Thomas and Juliet soldiered on.

A little bit of hacked surveillance, and they had cause to bring Katsumoto into the case, and for once, he was glad they did.

That surveillance showed Fake Mikal abducted by Polaris security, including the former cop who had slept with Gordon's ex-wife.

That gave Katsumoto due cause to browbeat his nemesis, who was forced to cough up evidence that allowed everyone to learn Fake Mikal's deal.

He was Mason, a man who believed a faulty herbicide manufactured by Polaris resulted in his sister's death. He got himself hired by Polaris to collect the incriminating evidence that he needed.

Polaris now captured only Mason after he had stashed an S.D. card in Emily's purse, inadvertently putting her in danger as well.

Magnum smarted traded an S.D. card containing photos from their previous divorce case for Mason. It's a mystery that no one on Whelan's security team had a way to check the card on-site but instead went back to headquarters, where Gordon subsequently arrested them.

It was great to see that Emily gave Mason another chance, freed from his obsession.

Poor Rick ended up inheriting Magnum's serving of divorce papers, all in the name of getting Thomas to pay off his bar tab, likely a pricey incentive. It wasn't at all clear why Magnum and Higgins couldn't have divided forces on their two cases, at least for a short time.

Rick soon learned that serving papers on a man who had been sneaking around on his wife for months wasn't as simple as it appeared. The first time Jared snuck away while his girlfriend sidetracked Rick, who also was distracted by needing to pee.

Next, Rick came up with a complicated plan to trap Jared, only to have Jared jump out of the cab borrowed by T.C. and run off.

Rick finally got the last laugh, as his fake coupon got Jared to the Marianna, where Rick served him ... with papers. At least the girlfriend wised up and left Jared.

To follow the history of Magnum and Higgins, watch Magnum P.I. online.

Would you like to see Thomas and Juliet as a couple?

Shouldn't Rick have known better than to help out Magnum?

Why did T.C. get involved as well?

Comment below.

Dream Lover Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 2 Votes) 4.3 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.