NBC Orders Yellowstone-Like Pilot Unbroken From Shaun Cassidy

Yellowstone is a bonafide hit, so it makes sense that other networks would try to bring similar shows to the air.

NBC has ordered a pilot called Unbroken from Shaun Cassidy.

The series follows a trio of rival ranch families.

“Three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo," teads the logline.

Granted, there are some differences to Paramount Network's heavy hitting Taylor Sheridan series.

Yellowstone Season 4 drew record ratings, and has birthed two spinoffs, so it is one of the most popular shared TV universes at this stage.

NBC also has two other pilots in the works, with Found and Quantum Leap.

As for Found, the logline is below:

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about.

A public relations specialist — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people.

But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

Quantum Leap, meanwhile, is a reboot that could feature some famililar faces from the original series.

"It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," reads the logline.

"Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

What are your thoughts on the potential series?

Should it land a formal pickup?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.