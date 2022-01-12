Promised Land: ABC's Wine Country Soap Drops Thrilling Trailer

ABC likes to have a sudsy primetime soap on its midseason roster, and Promised Land looks like a winner.

In the past, we've had one-and-done but highly watchable shows like Grand Hotel and The Baker and the Beauty, so we're hoping Promised Land stands the test of time.

The series is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

The first trailer dropped at the network's panel during the Winter TCA tour, and there was another big announcement regarding the series:

The first two episodes will be available on Hulu the day after the series premiere on ABC, marking the first time ABC programming will be released on Hulu before debuting on the network.

The series premieres Monday, JAN. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, out of The Bachelor.

Will Promised Land and The Bachelor be a match made in TV heaven?

We think so, and hopefully, ABC viewers will see the value in both shows airing back-to-back.

Promised Land stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, and Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval.

The cast also includes Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón, and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft.

In other casting news, Deadline announced that Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), Julio Macias (Selena: The Series), Ariana Guerra (Helstrom), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team) Tom Amandes (A Million Little Pieces), Natalia del Riego (How To Get Away With Murder), and Miguel Angel Garcia (Deputy) had all landed recurring roles.

Promised Land is penned and executive produced by Matt Lopez.

Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers.

Executive producer Michael Cuesta directed the pilot episode.

Have a look at the full-length trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Will you sample the premiere?

