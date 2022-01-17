Riverdale Midseason Premiere Delayed at The CW

The long wait for the remainder of Riverdale Season 6 just got longer.

The CW has confirmed the series will now return Sunday, March 20 -- two weeks later than originally planned.

We have the Critics Choice Awards to thank for the delays, which were postponed from January to March 13.

Riverdale has only aired five episodes so far this season, launching in November with a five-part Rivervale event that threatened to change everything for the characters.

The five-part event also featured Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's titular character as Kiernan Shipka reprised the role.

The lengthy hiatus also concludes with the show's move to Sundays for the first time in its run.

Riverdale debuted on Wednesdays in 2017, moving to Tuesdays at the beginning of Riverdale Season 6.

The on-air ratings have continued to slip in its current season, attracting an averaging of 297,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Many shows on The CW benefit from strong delayed viewing on the network's app, as well as on the DVR.

It is also one of the remaining CW shows part of a lucrative Netflix deal that sees seasons of the show launching on the streamer seven days after concluding on the network.

The long-term future of The CW is currently in doubt, thanks to reports that WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS are exploring a potential sale of the network.

What this means for the network's current slate is unclear, meaning that all of the current shows could end abruptly should the new owner have different plans for the outlet.

Riverdale is thought to be approaching its end on the network.

Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, revealed in an Instagram live that while the cast is hopeful for a seventh season, it will probably mark the end of the show.

“I don’t know. We’re hoping for a season seven,” the star shared.

“And then that will prob– probably be the last one.”

The network typically makes mass renewals in January, and given that they are taking a business as usual approach, we could get a bunch of renewals this month.

