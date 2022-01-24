SEAL Team's David Boreanaz Reacts to Shocking Season Finale

Bravo Team might never be the same again.

SEAL Team Season 5 wrapped with the entire team ambushed.

An emotional cliffhanger left fans pondering who lived, who died, and who might not be on the team if the show lands a Season 6 renewal.

David Boreanaz, who plays Jason on the CBS-turned-Paramount+ drama, opened up about the future of the team in an interview with TV Insider.

"I don’t know. I wish I could give you the full-on answers to a lot of those questions," the actor told the outlet.

"Look, it’s war and everybody, including myself, is open to an X on their back and in the line of work that they’re in could be killed or injured, so it opens the [door to] who may survive, who may not survive, who’s gonna be injured," he continued.

"Is that injury gonna be of significant value? Is it gonna be for a significant time? How does it impact the team? What does it do to Bravo? There’s a lot of questions that’ll come out of this season finale."

It was a huge swing to leave all of these characters in danger, especially without a formal pickup for another season.

Unfortunately, David couldn't dig deep into what would happen on the series because, at this stage, we don't even know if the show will go on.

Paramount+ revealed in December that SEAL Team was their top-performing drama series, so it's not difficult to believe the series will be renewed.

Contract negotiations could be underway with the cast to keep the show alive, but we should expect a more definite answer sooner rather than later.

