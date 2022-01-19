Tall Girl 2 Gets Netflix Premiere Date and Trailer

Tall Girl is getting a sequel at Netflix, and it premieres very soon.

Netflix on Wednesday morning dropped a trailer and key art for Tall Girl 2.

The highly-anticipated movie is set to premiere on February 11 on the streaming service.

The storyline for the sequel reads as follows:

After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi (Ava Michelle) is no longer just the "tall girl" - she's popular, confident, has a boyfriend, and just booked the lead role in this year's school musical.

But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested.

As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.

In a addition to Ava Michelle, the movie also stars Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, Anjelika Washington, Luke Eisner, Clara Wilsey, Rico Paris, Jan Luis Castellanos, Johanna Liauw, Chris Wlyde with Angela Kinsey, ,and Steve Zahn.

Director Emily Ting opened up about the follow-up to Teen Vogue.

“In Tall Girl 2, Jodi lands the lead role in the school musical and then becomes plagued by self-doubt,” Ting told the outlet.

"I love how instead of the mean girl, her bully this time is herself. And as someone who had just landed her first big studio film, I found myself going through the same emotional journey as Jodi, dealing with imposter syndrome and feeling like I didn’t deserve this incredible opportunity I had been given," the director continues.

"Jodi eventually overcomes her fear and achieves her dream. Through the process of making this film, I also learned to trust my abilities and gained so much more confidence in myself."

"And it’s my sincere hope that this film can help anyone dealing with self-doubt or anxiety realize that they are good enough and that they’re not alone."

Netflix has been known to expand the franchises of its most popular movies, and the full-length trailer for the sequel gives us hope that Tall Girl 2 will be a worthy successor to the original.

Have a look at the full trailer, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

